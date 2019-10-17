Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,777.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,773.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,846.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

