E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.65 ($11.22).

EOAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.88 ($10.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.31. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.