E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.65 ($11.22).

EOAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.88 ($10.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.31. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

