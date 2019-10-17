E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.85 ($10.29). 6,089,245 shares of the company traded hands. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.73 and a 200 day moving average of €9.31.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

