E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.85 ($10.29). 6,089,245 shares of the company traded hands. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.73 and a 200 day moving average of €9.31.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

