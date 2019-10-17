Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DX. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 480,933 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. 167,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,935. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $381.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

