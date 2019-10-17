Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 873,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $80.19 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.