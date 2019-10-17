Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter.

DSE stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

