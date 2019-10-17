Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 450 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

