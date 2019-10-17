Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,879,000 after buying an additional 797,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Metlife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,696,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,346,000 after buying an additional 933,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.51.

Shares of MET opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

