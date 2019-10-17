Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 30,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.26. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

