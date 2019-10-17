Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.69-4.72 EPS.

NYSE:DOV opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Dover has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.12.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

