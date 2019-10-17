Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.69-4.72 EPS.
NYSE:DOV opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Dover has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.12.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
