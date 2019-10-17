Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,252,000 after acquiring an additional 374,844 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 241,321 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

