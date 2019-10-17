Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after acquiring an additional 664,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,796 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 506,449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,313,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $309,294,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. B. Riley set a $102.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock worth $868,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.