Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 22,457 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 455.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

NYSE PXD opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.