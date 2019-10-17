Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 326,200 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VF stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

