Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,746.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 254,737 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 185,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,219,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,511,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

