DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.79

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and traded as high as $19.92. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 670 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 145.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,138.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

