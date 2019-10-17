Dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.34. The firm has a market cap of $285.48 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10. Dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

