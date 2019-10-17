Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives $47.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

UFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. 13,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 1,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

