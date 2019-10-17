DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Trading Up 4.8%

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89, approximately 15,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 104,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

