Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $87.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 226,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,521. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

