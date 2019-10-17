Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.84. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $43.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Dolphin Capital Investors Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.