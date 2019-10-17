DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $299.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

