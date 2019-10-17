DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

