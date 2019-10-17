DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,250,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

