DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,015 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Metlife by 160.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 2,474.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

