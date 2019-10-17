DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,846,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,066,000 after acquiring an additional 957,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

D stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

