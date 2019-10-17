Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. It aids in the dispensing, delivery, dosing and reimbursement of clinically intensive and specialty drugs. The company focuses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, HIV, specialized infusion therapy and many other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. is headquartered in Flint, Michigan. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE DPLO opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,482.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,600,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

