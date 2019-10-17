Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DIOD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 8,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.28. Diodes has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $70,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,782.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $380,982. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,664,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,027,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.