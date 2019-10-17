Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
DIOD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Diodes stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 8,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.28. Diodes has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $44.27.
In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $70,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,782.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $380,982. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,664,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,027,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.