Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $612.09

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $612.09 and traded as high as $526.50. Dignity shares last traded at $525.50, with a volume of 10,188 shares.

DTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dignity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Dignity from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Dignity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 504.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 610.44.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.