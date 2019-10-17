DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $56,558.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00854237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000929 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,577,161 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

