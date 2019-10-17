Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DBD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,883. The company has a market capitalization of $722.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

