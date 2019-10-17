Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 874,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

