DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $182.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.44.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $153.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. DexCom has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $178.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.66.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $309,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total transaction of $1,266,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,497 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,615. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

