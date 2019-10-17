Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €33.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.45 ($40.06).

DPW stock opened at €30.50 ($35.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.17. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

