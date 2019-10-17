Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 76,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,845. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,014,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

