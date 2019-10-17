Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON DEST traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 40.50 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of $17.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.72. Destiny Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

