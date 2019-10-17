Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DLPH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 24,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.94. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.