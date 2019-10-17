DeepOnion Price Hits $0.15 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, RightBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.46 million and $916.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, RightBTC, BiteBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

