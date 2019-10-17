DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $335,367.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $335,367.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00228516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01098792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

