DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.35 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00060868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $60,509.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00224476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01083949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.