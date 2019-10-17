DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. ValuEngine raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,666,000 after buying an additional 2,480,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.