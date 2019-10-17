DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 804 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Total by 170.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

