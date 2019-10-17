DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,196 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 289,003 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168,782. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

