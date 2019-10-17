DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AES by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after buying an additional 3,716,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after buying an additional 3,366,443 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in AES by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,146,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,495,000 after buying an additional 2,582,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,913,000 after buying an additional 2,248,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AES by 645.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,360,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after buying an additional 2,044,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

In other AES news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

