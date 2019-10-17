DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $47,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,372,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 69,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,373. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 107.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

