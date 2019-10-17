Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Datadog stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 525,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $14,175,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 571,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,460 over the last three months.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

