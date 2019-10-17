Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $32.20 on Monday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

