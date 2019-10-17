Darren C. Newberry Sells 24,551 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 10,954.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CarMax by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 566,892 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,466,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

