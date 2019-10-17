DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.25. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 11,455 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 270.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

