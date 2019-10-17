Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,487,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $1,801,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.85.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

